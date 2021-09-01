Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.