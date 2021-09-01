Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $643.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $647.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.25, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

