Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Infosys by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

