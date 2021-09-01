Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Insider Buys $24,080.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $24,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 422,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,797.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.31. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

