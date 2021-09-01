Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:PLD opened at $134.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $135.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

