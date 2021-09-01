Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.67. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 85 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,826,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

