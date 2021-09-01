Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.98

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.98 and last traded at $175.97, with a volume of 9438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $81,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

