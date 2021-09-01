ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.57

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 66714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $14,400,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $7,847,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 484,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 416,195 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

