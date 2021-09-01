ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.44

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $275,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.