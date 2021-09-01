Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $7,016,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $5,482,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $5,182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $4,474,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRSRU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 6,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,778. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

