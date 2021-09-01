ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $143,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $183,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.