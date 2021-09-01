ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 593.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 158,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 286,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

