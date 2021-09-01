ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,337 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter.

IYM stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81.

