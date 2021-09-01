ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

