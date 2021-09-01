ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

