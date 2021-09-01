ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $269.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

