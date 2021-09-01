Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $34,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

