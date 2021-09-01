Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 4.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $722,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,311,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.69. The stock had a trading volume of 625,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.62. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $209.47 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

