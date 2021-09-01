Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 1,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 115,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

PLSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $766.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.