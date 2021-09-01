Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.69 ($127.87).

ETR:PUM opened at €102.80 ($120.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.40. Puma has a twelve month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

