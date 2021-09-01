PumaPay Trading Down 11.3% This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.40 million and $614,318.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00130260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00834306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048811 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

