PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 5.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 8,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,046,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

PCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $82,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

