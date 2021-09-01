PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50 EPS.

PVH stock traded up $15.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.36. 120,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. PVH has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.95.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

