PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.