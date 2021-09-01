PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded up $16.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,213. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 144.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

