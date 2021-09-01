Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,062.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $7,062.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.13 or 0.00022941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00160591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.86 or 0.07377537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,540.50 or 1.00034399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.00819569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.01000956 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

