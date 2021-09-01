Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

CPB stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $2,861,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.