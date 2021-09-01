Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $41.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,212,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares in the last quarter.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

