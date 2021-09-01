Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reduced by Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

