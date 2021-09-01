Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Well Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Well Services in a report issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

