Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $140.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,922 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

