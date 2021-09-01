Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.32.

PLAY opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,376,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000 in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

