QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.51.

QGEN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. 18,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

