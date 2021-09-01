Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 4.33 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.65.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

