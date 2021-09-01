Qualigen Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,671 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,763% compared to the average daily volume of 233 call options.

NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Qualigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.47.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 722,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

