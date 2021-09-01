Qualigen Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,671 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,763% compared to the average daily volume of 233 call options.
NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Qualigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.47.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
