Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.17.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.70. 17,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.