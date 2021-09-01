Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $11.86 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $42,459.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,601.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.84 or 0.07278419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.50 or 0.01346529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00363123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00134315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00601525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00392881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00358634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006296 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,762,005 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

