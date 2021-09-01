Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at KeyCorp

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

NYSE DGX opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.23. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

