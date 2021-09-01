QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) versus NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Critical Survey

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75% NeoPhotonics -15.01% -18.29% -10.10%

This table compares QuickLogic and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 8.14 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.75 NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.31 -$4.37 million $0.06 155.67

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuickLogic and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoPhotonics 0 2 6 0 2.75

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.36%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 45.21%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

