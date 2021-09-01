Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading Down 4.1%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 44,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 842,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $653.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at $39,004,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $421,884. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.