RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,728,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,927,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

