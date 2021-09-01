Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

METC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

