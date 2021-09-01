Raman Randhawa Sells 100,000 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$860,722.16.

Raman Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$259,396.20.

TSE CS opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.90. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$6.64.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

