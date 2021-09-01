Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy. However, its balance sheet is significantly more levered than the industry it belongs to. This can restrict the firm's financial flexibility. Also, rising expenses related to transportation, gathering, processing & compression through 2021 might hurt the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

RRC opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

