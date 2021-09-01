Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.62. 5,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.70. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

