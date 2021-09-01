Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $9,366.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.50 or 0.07462309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.03 or 1.00150879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.01005492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

