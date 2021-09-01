Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,545. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

