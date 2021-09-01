Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 82.6% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.