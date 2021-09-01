RB Capital Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 278,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

