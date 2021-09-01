RB Capital Management LLC Buys 222 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 284,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

